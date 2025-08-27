All Sections
Russian attack on Sumy leaves part of city without power

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 27 August 2025, 08:04
A firefighter. Stock photo: State Emergency Service

Part of the city of Sumy remains without electricity following a Russian attack on the night of 26-27 August. Hospitals and the water supply system are running on backup power.

Source: Serhii Kryvosheienko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aftermath of the nighttime enemy attack. The situation as of this morning. Power supply: part of Sumy remains without electricity. Power engineers are working to restore it. Water supply: all water utility facilities have been cut off from the power grid but switched to an emergency backup supply. Today, water will be available on a scheduled basis and at reduced pressure: from 05:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00. Operation of hospitals: healthcare facilities have electricity thanks to backup power sources."

Details: Currently, 18 buses and 7 trolleybuses running on autonomous power are operating in the city.

Kryvosheienko said that additional buses are expected to be deployed on the routes shortly.

Background: On the night of 26-27 August, explosions were first heard in Kharkiv and later in Sumy and Okhtyrka. Infrastructure facilities sustained damage, said Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

