Explosion hits Russian oil tanker near Russia's Chukotka

An explosion has struck a Russian tanker belonging to the so-called shadow fleet near the coast of Chukotka in Russia’s Far East.

Source: Centre for Transport Strategies (CTS), a Ukrainian think tank offering research in transport and infrastructure

Details: Two crew members had been injured in the incident, said Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation.

"Propagandists emphasise that there was no oil spill, attempting to downplay the significance of the accident. However, this incident confirms a worrying trend and once again demonstrates that the technical condition of the Russian tanker fleet is critically low," the Center for Countering Disinformation said in a statement.

It is noted that under sanctions, Moscow does not have access to quality repairs or certified components, meaning that regular accidents have become commonplace.

"Explosions, fires, and oil or toxic substance leaks are a direct consequence of the shadow logistics that the Kremlin uses to circumvent sanctions," the Centre for Transport Strategies stressed.

The Russian authorities’ position on the use of the so-called shadow fleet poses a danger not only to crews but also to the environment in various regions. For example, the accident of two tankers in December 2024 in the Kerch Strait already caused a major environmental disaster.

"Nevertheless, Russia continues to ignore these risks and is merely increasing transportation volumes, using an ageing and uncontrolled tanker fleet," the Center for Countering Disinformation reported.

Background:

From 21 July, any vessels arriving from abroad may enter Russian seaports only with the permission of the harbour master, approved by an officer from the Federal Security Service (FSB).

The tanker Vilamura, carrying one million barrels of oil, suffered from an explosion near the coast of Libya. Early assessments suggested that the explosion in the engine room may have been caused by a limpet mine. The engine room was flooded, and the vessel lost manoeuvrability, but it was subsequently towed to Greece.

It was also reported that Russia had deployed a military vessel to escort sanctioned tankers through the English Channel.

Prior to that, Russia had begun using military vessels to escort shadow fleet tankers in the Gulf of Finland. The Finnish Navy confirmed an increase in military activity in the region.

In May, the Estonian Navy attempted to stop the tanker Jaguar, which was passing through international waters of the Gulf of Finland en route to the port of Primorsk. In response, Russia deployed a fighter jet, which, according to the Estonian military, violated the country’s airspace.

Estonia has stated that it will continue to inspect Russian shadow fleet vessels, despite the recent airspace incident involving a Russian fighter jet.

On 18 May, Russian authorities detained a vessel carrying a cargo of shale oil in Russian territorial waters after it departed from the port of Sillamäe (Estonia). It was released on 19 May.

Following Russia’s seizure of the oil tanker Green Admire, Estonia decided to cease using the route that passes through Russian territorial waters.

