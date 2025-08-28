All Sections
Two people killed and five injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past day

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 28 August 2025, 08:42
Two people were killed and five were injured in Donetsk Oblast due to Russian strikes on 27 August.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast in Kostiantynivka on 27 August. 

Another five people in the region have been injured over the course of the day."

Donetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
