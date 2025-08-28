Two people killed and five injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past day

Two people were killed and five were injured in Donetsk Oblast due to Russian strikes on 27 August.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast in Kostiantynivka on 27 August.

Another five people in the region have been injured over the course of the day."

