Two people killed and five injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past day
Thursday, 28 August 2025, 08:42
Two people were killed and five were injured in Donetsk Oblast due to Russian strikes on 27 August.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast in Kostiantynivka on 27 August.
Advertisement:
Another five people in the region have been injured over the course of the day."
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!