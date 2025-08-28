All Sections
EU ambassador to Ukraine tweets what she thinks about Russia after its strike that hit EU mission in Kyiv

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 28 August 2025, 09:59
Katarína Mathernová. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia’s real response to peaceful efforts aimed at ending the war is a large-scale attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August, Katarína Mathernová, Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, has said.

Source: Mathernová on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: She recalled that the building housing the EU mission to Ukraine had been damaged in the attack. The ambassador also tweeted photos showing the aftermath of the strike.

Quote from Mathernová: "Russia’s 'peace' last night: a massive strike on Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. At least 10 killed, 30 injured, many buildings destroyed. The EU Delegation was severely damaged by the shock wave. This is Moscow’s true answer to peace efforts." 

Background:

Russo-Ukrainian war
