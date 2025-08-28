Russian large-scale attack on Kyiv damages building operated by EU mission – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the building operated by the EU mission. Photo:Sybiha on X (Twitter)

The building housing the European Union’s mission to Ukraine has been damaged as a result of a Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has reported.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha tweeted that Russia had also targeted diplomats in its latest attack, which constitutes a direct violation of the Vienna Convention.

Quote: "The EU mission to Ukraine was damaged. This requires not only the EU’s, but worldwide condemnation. We express solidarity with our EU colleagues and are ready to provide assistance."

More details: Ukraine insists on a strong international response to Russia’s brutal strike on Kyiv and other cities, Sybiha emphasised.

Quote: "Russia killed at least 8 people, including a child, and targeted civilian infrastructure. Whatever Putin said in Alaska, his real actions reject diplomacy, dialogue, and peace efforts."

Background:

Following another intense Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects to hear a response from the Hungarian authorities.

Meanwhile, Poland has said it launched "all the necessary procedures" to protect its airspace as Russian airstrikes were targeting Ukraine on the night of 27-28 August.

