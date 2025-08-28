Hnom ground robotic platform adapted for casualty evacuation using Shuttle mobile robot – video

Temerland, a Ukrainian defence industry company, has upgraded its Hnom ground-based robotic platform by integrating the Shuttle mobile robot for evacuating wounded personnel.

Source: Temerland CEO Eduard Trotsenko

Details: The mobile robot is mounted on a "smart evacuation cart", which is connected to the main platform by a winch cable. The cable is over 15 metres long and can withstand a tension of 1.5 tonnes.

Advertisement:

The Shuttle robotic arm can grasp the equipment or clothing of a wounded person, after which the winch pulls them onto the evacuation platform. A new version of the arm, currently in development, will use a neural network to identify and grasp clothing and gear independently, without operator intervention.

The mobile robot is controlled via a smartphone mounted on the platform. The device provides a Wi-Fi connection to the Shuttle and allows video communication with the wounded. The main Hnom platform is equipped with Starlink, Long-Term Evolution (LTE), optical, and radio communication channels.

In addition to its evacuation role, Hnom is being tested for combat tasks. Notably, in May it was reported that the military is developing a version of Hnom equipped with grenade launchers and a machine gun for frontline use.



Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!