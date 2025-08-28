All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Hnom ground robotic platform adapted for casualty evacuation using Shuttle mobile robot – video

Vlad CherevkoThursday, 28 August 2025, 10:30
Hnom ground robotic platform adapted for casualty evacuation using Shuttle mobile robot – video
Screenshot: video by Eduard Trotsenko on LinkedIN

Temerland, a Ukrainian defence industry company, has upgraded its Hnom ground-based robotic platform by integrating the Shuttle mobile robot for evacuating wounded personnel.

Source: Temerland CEO Eduard Trotsenko

Details: The mobile robot is mounted on a "smart evacuation cart", which is connected to the main platform by a winch cable. The cable is over 15 metres long and can withstand a tension of 1.5 tonnes.

Advertisement:

The Shuttle robotic arm can grasp the equipment or clothing of a wounded person, after which the winch pulls them onto the evacuation platform. A new version of the arm, currently in development, will use a neural network to identify and grasp clothing and gear independently, without operator intervention.

The mobile robot is controlled via a smartphone mounted on the platform. The device provides a Wi-Fi connection to the Shuttle and allows video communication with the wounded. The main Hnom platform is equipped with Starlink, Long-Term Evolution (LTE), optical, and radio communication channels.

In addition to its evacuation role, Hnom is being tested for combat tasks. Notably, in May it was reported that the military is developing a version of Hnom equipped with grenade launchers and a machine gun for frontline use.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warproduction
Advertisement:
updatedDeath toll in Kyiv rises to 16, including four children, rubble removal continues – photos, video
Hungarian Foreign Ministry bans Ukrainian commander from entering the country over Druzhba pipeline attack
Ukrainska Pravda office damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
Local authorities say hundreds of drones have attacked Russia: two oil refineries ablaze – photos, videos
Russians strike Intercity+ train depot, causing fire
Germany believes it has identified all those involved in Nord Stream explosions
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russian nighttime attack damages headquarters of two banks in Kyiv – photo
EU ambassador to Ukraine tweets what she thinks about Russia after its strike that hit EU mission in Kyiv
Poland takes steps to secure its airspace during latest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
14:42
updatedDeath toll in Kyiv rises to 16, including four children, rubble removal continues – photos, video
14:21
Putin's spokesman calls deadly Russian strike on Kyiv "successful" and claims that Russia wants talks
13:54
Russian strike hits Bayraktar drone factory in Kyiv – photo
13:48
Russian oil supplies to Hungary via Druzhba pipeline have resumed, Reuters reports
13:14
Von der Leyen makes emergency statement on Russian attack on Kyiv: new sanctions ahead
12:53
Radio Liberty editorial office damaged in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
12:53
Animal welfare volunteers rescue people and pets from under rubble after Russian attack on Kyiv – photo
12:50
Hungarian PM's office confirms that Budapest has banned entry to Ukrainian commander over strikes on Druzhba pipeline
12:39
Ukrainian foreign minister rebukes Hungarian counterpart: You value Russian pipeline over Ukrainian children killed by Russia
12:39
Interceptor UAVs downed 70 Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: