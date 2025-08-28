Children in Kharkiv will study in 7 underground schools and 6 metro stations

Seven underground schools will begin operating in the city of Kharkiv on 1 September, the first day of the school year and Knowledge Day in Ukraine. Six metro stations have been converted into classrooms.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Terekhov said that as of 1 September 2025, seven underground schools will be functioning in Kharkiv – three of them were built during the spring and summer of 2025.

"We will hold 1 September celebrations in the underground schools. This is important for us because it brings joy to our young residents," the mayor said.

He noted that around 6,000 first-graders (children aged 6-7) will start school in Kharkiv this year.

Quote: "It is important that children can study not only online but also offline. Yet we cannot allow them to study above ground. We were the first to convert six metro stations, where children will now be able to study. We are preparing them so that from 1 September, children can study in the metro."

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that each underground school in Kharkiv can accommodate at least 1,000 students in two shifts.

The city council plans to continue building underground schools so that each district of the city will have several.

