Supplies of Russian oil to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline have restarted following disruptions caused by a Ukrainian attack last week.

Source: Reuters, citing Hungarian oil company MOL, as reported by European Pravda

Details: MOL, which operates refineries in Hungary and Slovakia, confirmed that oil has started flowing to both countries but did not provide further details. Slovakia’s Economy Minister Denisa Saková also confirmed the resumption of deliveries.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Wednesday that supplies could be resumed on Thursday in test mode at lower volumes than usual.

The refineries covered the disruption with their own reserves without halting operations.

Longer disruptions, however, could force them to use state reserves and eventually increase imports through an alternative pipeline from Croatia.

Background:

On 28 August, Szijjártó announced that Hungary has banned the commander of the Ukrainian military unit responsible for the "latest attack" on Russia’s Druzhba oil pipeline from entering Hungary.

Balázs Orbán, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán’s political director, confirmed that Hungary has barred entry to Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, Commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, who is an ethnic Hungarian, over the attack.

The attacks on the Druzhba pipeline have become a bone of contention between the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Hungary.

