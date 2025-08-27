Hungarian foreign minister announces test resumption of oil supplies through Druzhba pipeline after Ukraine's attack

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has said that supplies of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline, which was recently attacked by Ukraine’s defence forces, will resume in a limited capacity.

Source: Szijjártó on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister said that the damage to the Druzhba pipeline after Ukrainian attacks "was so significant this time that repair work will take several days".

Advertisement:

"Thanks to intensive work, a technological solution has been found, which from tomorrow [28 August – ed.] will allow oil supplies to Hungary to resume, initially in a test mode, in small volumes," he added.

Szijjártó also said he "continues to consider scandalous" the statements of some unnamed Hungarian politicians who "justify the Ukrainians who blew up the pipeline".

"Meanwhile, we urge Ukraine not to attack the pipeline leading to Hungary in the future and not to jeopardise the security of our country’s energy supplies!" he concluded.

Background:

Attacks on the Druzhba pipeline earlier became the subject of disagreement between the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Hungary.

On 24 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alluded to the fact that strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia are directly linked to Hungary’s stance on Ukraine’s EU accession.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!