Russian strike hits Bayraktar drone factory in Kyiv – photo

Andrii HaladeiThursday, 28 August 2025, 13:54
Russian strike hits Bayraktar drone factory in Kyiv – photo
Baykar drones. Stock photo: Getty Images

A Russian strike hit a Bayraktar drone factory in Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August. 

Source: Ihor Zinkevych, co-founder of the non-governmental organisation Varta-1 and a member of Lviv City Council 

Details: Zinkevych said two strikes had been recorded, causing serious damage to production facilities, though the exact extent of the destruction is not yet known.

Quote: "Despite the war and previous attacks, the company continued to invest tens of millions of its own funds and to train staff and get ready for production. Most of the facilities were already nearly ready, and the core staff had completed their training." 

Details: This is the fourth strike on the plant in the past six months, Zinkevych added.

 
The Bayraktar plant in Kyiv after the strike
Photo: Ihor Zinkevych

Background: Seventy Russian drones were downed by interceptor UAVs in Kyiv Oblast during Russia’s large-scale attack on the night of 27-28 August – a new record for the number destroyed in a single night.

missile strikeRusso-Ukrainian war
