Interceptor UAVs downed 70 Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast overnight

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Seventy Russian drones were downed by interceptor UAVs in Kyiv Oblast during Russia’s large-scale attack on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Thank you to our hunters from the Clean Sky project. Their work enabled 70 enemy drones to be intercepted. This is a record number of assets destroyed in a single night. Most importantly, this means lives saved and villages and towns in Kyiv Oblast protected. We continue to expand and scale up the project."

Advertisement:

Details: Kalashnyk added that an air-raid warning was in effect for more than 12 hours in various districts of Kyiv oblast. Destruction was recorded in the Fastiv, Obukhiv, Brovary and Vyshhorod districts.

Background:

The Clean Sky project was launched in Kyiv Oblast this spring as a response to Russia’s tactic of launching large-scale kamikaze drone attacks. Ukrainian defenders use interceptor UAVs to destroy drones in the sky.

On 18 August, Kalashnyk reported that nearly 900 Russian drones had been intercepted since the project started. On 21 August, he said nearly 50 Russian drones had been shot down in a single night.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!