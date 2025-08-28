All Sections
Interceptor UAVs downed 70 Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast overnight

Yevheniia HubinaThursday, 28 August 2025, 12:39
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Seventy Russian drones were downed by interceptor UAVs in Kyiv Oblast during Russia’s large-scale attack on the night of 27-28 August. 

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Thank you to our hunters from the Clean Sky project. Their work enabled 70 enemy drones to be intercepted. This is a record number of assets destroyed in a single night. Most importantly, this means lives saved and villages and towns in Kyiv Oblast protected. We continue to expand and scale up the project." 

Details: Kalashnyk added that an air-raid warning was in effect for more than 12 hours in various districts of Kyiv oblast. Destruction was recorded in the Fastiv, Obukhiv, Brovary and Vyshhorod districts.

Background:

  • The Clean Sky project was launched in Kyiv Oblast this spring as a response to Russia’s tactic of launching large-scale kamikaze drone attacks. Ukrainian defenders use interceptor UAVs to destroy drones in the sky.
  • On 18 August, Kalashnyk reported that nearly 900 Russian drones had been intercepted since the project started. On 21 August, he said nearly 50 Russian drones had been shot down in a single night.

