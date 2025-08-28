2,000 Metres to Andriivka film by Oscar-winning Chernov will represent Ukraine at 2026 Oscars

The documentary film 2,000 Metres to Andriivka by director Mstyslav Chernov will represent Ukraine in the category Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. In 2024, Chernov brought Ukraine its first Oscar with 20 Days in Mariupol.

Source: Ukrainian Oscar Committee

Quote: "This is an uncompromisingly honest and piercing documentary that immerses viewers in the reality of the Russo-Ukrainian war through human experience – one that is fragile, exhausting, and at the same time full of dignity. This Ukrainian film must become even more visible in the world, as it speaks on behalf of those who defend freedom and the right to life every day."

Advertisement:

Details: The film is currently screening in Ukrainian cinemas, with official release starting today, 28 August.

The shortlist of 15 films in the Best International Feature Film category will be announced on 16 December 2025.

Film critic Yaroslav Pidhora-Hviazdovskyi (UP.Kultura) said that 2,000 Metres to Andriivka is the best documentary of the year and could contend for the Oscar statuette.

Reacting to the news, Chernov said:

"We will do everything possible to make the voices of Ukraine and its armed forces heard. This feels especially important now, as Kyiv has been under heavy shelling since early morning. I received the news about the selection results while filming the retrieval of civilians’ bodies from the rubble. This places an even greater responsibility on us, documentary filmmakers and artists, to speak to the world, to shout about what is happening, even when it seems futile."

About the film

Andriivka village lies 10 kilometres from Bakhmut. During Ukraine’s counteroffensive in 2023, fierce fighting took place there.

The film documents the battles of the 3rd Assault Brigade to liberate the village, capturing every step of the operation.

Chernov worked on the project for nearly a year and a half with a team from FRONTLINE and Associated Press. The team included photographer Oleksandr Babenko and producers Michelle Mizner (who collaborated with Chernov on 20 Days in Mariupol) and Raney Aronson-Rath.

During its Ukrainian premiere at the Docudays UA film festival, Chernov underlined:

"When the world discusses what land Ukraine should give up, what we must forget or sacrifice, I want them to watch this film and remember two things.

First – Ukrainians want peace, but they will fight for their families and their land to the very end. Second – this is not about abstract metres or thousands of kilometres, but about human lives and the blood of heroes.

Ukrainians want peace, but they will fight until the end. This is not just about land – it is about human lives."

This is the second feature film by Mstyslav Chernov, an AP journalist and Oscar, Pulitzer, BAFTA and Directors Guild of America and Producers Guild of America award winner.

The soundtrack was created by two-time Grammy-winning composer and music producer Sam Slater, also known for Chernobyl [the right Ukrainian spelling is Chornobyl – ed.] and Joker.

The world premiere took place at Sundance, where Chernov won the World Cinema Documentary directing award.

In Ukraine, the film was first shown at Docudays UA, where it received three awards: the Docu/World Grand Prize, the Rights Now! award and the Audience Award. It was also presented at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Film critic Sonia Vseliubska has already reviewed the film, calling it a unique case in the history of documentary cinema and analysing Chernov’s cinematic methods.

In 2024, Chernov, Yevhen Malolietka and Vasylisa Stepanenko’s documentary 20 Days in Mariupol won multiple awards, including the Oscar, BAFTA and the Sundance Audience Award.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!