Ukraine's Defence Ministry to create database of Russian trophies and Soviet-era blueprints

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence is planning to speed up the exchange of information on Russia's military technologies, in particular by creating a transparent database of trophies and providing access to Russian technical documentation.

Source: Ministry of Defence representatives at the Decisive Innovations forum by Brave1

Quote from Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal: "We are creating a single centre for trophies. Each sample of Russian weapons will be analysed without intermediaries or the black market... We have decided to open to Ukrainian engineers all Soviet/Russian blueprints and technical documentation for military products. Our developments will also be opened to a circle of Ukrainian companies that have passed the relevant checks."

Details: Deputy Defence Minister Yurii Myronenko added that Ukrainians need a single point where it is possible to analyse which antennas, which communications means and which explosives the Russians use and to develop countermeasures as quickly as possible. The presentation says that a "laboratory for analysing enemy trophies" is proposed as a solution to the problem of different military structures competing with each other for trophy Russian weapons.

Background:

On 1 December 2024, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) launched the War&Sanctions platform.

Over the year, nine sections have appeared on the portal, including child abductors, components in weapons, instruments of war, marine and aircraft vessels, stolen heritage, partners’ sanctions lists, champions of terror, Kremlin mouthpieces and the aggressor’s military-industrial complex. DIU notes that War&Sanctions covers tens of thousands of entities and objects that form, feed, provide for, embody and support Russia’s war against Ukraine.

