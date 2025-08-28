Bayraktar plant in Kyiv hit by Russian missiles

A strike was carried out on the well-known Bayraktar plant in Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: Ihor Zinkevych, co-founder of the NGO Varta-1 and a member of Lviv City Council of the eighth convocation; Baykar Makina

The moment of the attack. Photo: Ihor Zinkevych

Details: Zinkevych reported that two impacts were recorded, as a result of which the production facilities sustained serious damage. But the exact extent of the damage is currently unknown.

"Despite the war and previous attacks, the company continued to invest tens of millions of its own funds, train personnel and prepare production. Most of the facilities were already almost ready; the core staff had completed training," Ihor Zinkevych noted.

Background: Seventy Russian drones were downed by interceptor UAVs in Kyiv Oblast during a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 27-28 August.

