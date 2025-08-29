All Sections
Spending overruns in Russian regional budgets reportedly surge, reaching 300%

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 29 August 2025, 12:50
Spending overruns in Russian regional budgets reportedly surge, reaching 300%
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian regions massively fail to meet planned budget revenue targets, with half of the federal subjects running deficit budgets.

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service

Details: Russia’s Kemerovo Oblast had projected a year-end gap of US$170 million between income and expenditure, but by January–July the deficit had already reached US$380 million. The main reasons are Western sanctions on Russian coal and weak demand for metallurgical products.

In the Republic of Bashkortostan, the deficit doubled the planned level, hitting US$84 million as early as April.

The Republic of Sakha, Yakutia, recorded severe overspending: actual expenditure exceeded the plan by 300% in the first half of the year.

Rostov Oblast had initially planned for a surplus, but by year-end it is expected to be revised into a US$242 million deficit.

"Meanwhile, local authorities are actively reporting increases in one-off payments to volunteer soldiers under contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence for participation in the war against Ukraine," the statement noted.

Background: In the first half of 2025, Russia’s consolidated budget deficit rose to 4.95 trillion roubles (about US$52 billion).

