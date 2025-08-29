All Sections
Over 10,000 bodies of fallen defenders brought back to Ukraine this year

Olena BarsukovaFriday, 29 August 2025, 16:51
Briefing. Photo: Media Centre Ukraine

Over 10,000 bodies of fallen defenders from different fronts were brought back to Ukraine in 2025.

Source: Volodymyr Bilenko, representative of the Search Department of the Central Directorate of Civil-Military Cooperation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Media Centre Ukraine

Details: Bilenko noted that experts usually must conduct forensic molecular DNA analysis to identify the deceased.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reports that 23 laboratories in Ukraine conduct DNA examinations of the repatriated bodies of Ukrainian defenders.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs is increasing the number of expert institutions that conduct DNA analysis. Currently, 20 institutions in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system conduct such examinations. This year, three additional laboratories have been opened in the Ministry of Health system," said Anastasiia Shydlovska, Head of the Department of the Office for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances of the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Shydlovska stressed that Ukraine is doing everything possible to conduct the necessary research and identify the repatriated servicemembers as soon as possible.

Besides DNA analysis, experts use special software to identify defenders by special signs.

Background:

