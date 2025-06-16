Moscow handed over mixed remains of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers in latest swaps, says Kyiv

Russia is complicating the identification of the deceased by handing over bodies in a severely mutilated state. During the latest repatriations, Moscow is reported to have handed over the remains of Russian soldiers mixed with those of fallen Ukrainians.

Source: Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram

Quote: "During the latest repatriations, the bodies of Russian soldiers were delivered to us mixed with those of Ukrainians. Unfortunately, this is a fact. This could have been done deliberately by the Russians to increase the number of bodies handed over and overload our experts with work, complementing all this with cynical information pressure. Or perhaps it is their usual careless attitude towards their own people. In any case, we are also identifying these bodies."

Details: Klymenko noted that after each repatriation, painstaking work begins: autopsy, thorough examination by investigators, DNA testing and verification of every detail.

The identification process is already complex and time-consuming, but Russia deliberately makes it more difficult. Bodies are delivered to Ukraine in an extremely mutilated condition, with parts often separated into different bags. In some cases, the remains of a single person have been returned in multiple stages of repatriation.

The interior minister stressed that experts are working to the best of their ability. Each examination is carried out thoroughly and more than once. The specialists are well-trained, the laboratories are fully equipped and the procedures are firmly established. The biggest challenge is time.

Quote from Klymenko: "We understand the pain and expectations of the families. We are speeding up the identification process as much as possible. But with each large repatriation, it becomes more difficult to do so, and perhaps that is Russia's goal.

We have no right to make mistakes. For us, these are not statistics. These are people, and each of them deserves to be treated with dignity."

Previously: On 16 June, another 1,245 bodies of the deceased were brought back to Ukraine. Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has announced the completion of the repatriation process under the Istanbul agreements, saying that over 6,000 bodies have been recovered.

Background:

During negotiations in Istanbul on 2 June, Ukraine and Russia agreed to exchange 6,000-for-6,000 bodies of fallen soldiers. The Ukrainian and Russian delegations also agreed on an all-for-all exchange of severely wounded service members and those aged 18-25.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that of the 6,000 bodies Russia intends to hand over to Ukraine, only 15% have been identified.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022, Ukraine has repatriated a total of 15,801 bodies as of 16 June 2025, comprising 9,744 bodies recovered by May 2025 and five additional repatriation stages carried out in June.

