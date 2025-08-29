All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russian drone hits Nova Poshta branch in Kramatorsk: man killed and girl injured

Alyona KyrychenkoFriday, 29 August 2025, 18:06
Russian drone hits Nova Poshta branch in Kramatorsk: man killed and girl injured
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Vadym Filashkin

A Russian drone has struck a branch of Nova Poshta ("New Post"), the largest private postal operator in Ukraine, in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Filashkin reported that a 49-year-old man had been killed and a 13-year-old girl injured in the attack.

Advertisement:

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Background: On the night of 27-28 August, Russian forces launched a missile strike on a Nova Poshta sorting depot in Kyiv. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kramatorskattack
Advertisement:
Macron: If Putin avoids meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump must respond
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency denies investigating Flamingo missile production
Head of Ukrainian President's Office Yermak shares details of talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff in New York
EU defence ministers agree to deploy military instructors to Ukraine after ceasefire
Zelenskyy: There's no mass departure of 18-22-year-olds, they should get to finish schools and universities in Ukraine
Ukraine initiates emergency UN Security Council meeting following Russia's latest large-scale attack
All News
Kramatorsk
Death toll from Russia's 31 July strike on Kramatorsk rises to 7
Death toll from 31 July Russian strike on Kramatorsk rises to five
Death toll from Russian strike on Kramatorsk on 31 July rises
RECENT NEWS
21:26
Moldovan MP: We have a plan to reintegrate Transnistria, іt will be done very quickly
21:23
Macron: If Putin avoids meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump must respond
20:32
Poland outlines its contribution to Ukraine's future security guarantees
20:25
Drone strike hits another oil refinery in Russia – Reuters
20:04
Zelenskyy hints at possible visit of European Council president to Ukraine
19:56
Zelenskyy seeks legally binding security guarantees from partners
19:22
Zelenskyy says 25 people were killed in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv
19:22
JD Vance criticises Politico article on Trump's envoy Witkoff
18:51
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency denies investigating Flamingo missile production
18:48
Denmark's contribution to Ukraine's defence industry this year expected to reach €1.4bn
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: