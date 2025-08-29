Russian drone hits Nova Poshta branch in Kramatorsk: man killed and girl injured
Friday, 29 August 2025, 18:06
A Russian drone has struck a branch of Nova Poshta ("New Post"), the largest private postal operator in Ukraine, in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: Filashkin reported that a 49-year-old man had been killed and a 13-year-old girl injured in the attack.
Advertisement:
The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.
Background: On the night of 27-28 August, Russian forces launched a missile strike on a Nova Poshta sorting depot in Kyiv.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!