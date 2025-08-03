Russian drone attack destroys Lithuanian humanitarian aid warehouse in Kyiv

A Russian drone strike destroyed a warehouse belonging to Blue/Yellow, a Lithuanian humanitarian aid organisation for Ukraine, during a large-scale attack on Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July.

Source: LRT, Lithuanian public broadcaster, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As noted by the organisation, their Kyiv warehouse was completely destroyed as a result of the attack. Neighbouring buildings were also seriously damaged.

Blue/Yellow reports that this warehouse was one of several that the organisation uses to temporarily store humanitarian aid from Lithuania before sending it to the front.

At the time of the impact, the premises were practically empty – only personal protective equipment (helmets, vests) for employees and medics were stored there. The organisation suffered no serious losses.

"No one in Ukraine is immune from such attacks. This is the everyday reality of war. The most important thing is that no one was injured. The foundation has not suffered serious losses, so our work shall not stop – we will continue to collect funds and send them to the defenders of Ukraine", said the director of Blue/Yellow, Laura Paukštė.

Background:

Earlier, a field base belonging to Norwegian People's Aid, a humanitarian organisation assisting with mine clearance in Ukraine, was hit in Mykolaiv on the night of 23-24 July.

Egils Helmanis, Mayor of the Latvian city of Ogre, was injured during his volunteer mission to Ukraine, likely near a frontline area.

