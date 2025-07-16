All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Latvian city mayor injured in Russian attack in Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 16 July 2025, 13:49
Latvian city mayor injured in Russian attack in Ukraine
Egils Helmanis. Photo: LETA, Evia Trifanova

Egils Helmanis, Mayor of the Latvian city of Ogre, has been injured during his volunteer mission to Ukraine, likely near a frontline area, municipal representative Patriks Grīva has said.

Source: LSM, a Latvian public broadcaster, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Grīva stated that Helmanis brought a ship of volunteer aid to Ukraine, featuring vehicles and other equipment for its defenders.

Advertisement:

"Such trips have been a regular part of the mayor’s schedule since 2022, from the very start of the war. Every few months, they donate and deliver a significant number of vehicles – this time, around 20," he said.

No detailed information has been released about the circumstances or the nature of Helmanis’s injuries, but he is reportedly in a stable condition.

"From what we understand, there was a strike last night, and as a result, he was injured," the municipal representative explained.

Grīva said he did not yet know the exact location or further details, as the route for each trip is kept confidential. He added that "every such trip involves danger".

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

LatviaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian parliament approves PM Shmyhal's resignation
Zelenskyy: Putin fears US, no heavy attacks for two nights since Trump's envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine
Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is not only candidate for Ukraine's ambassador to US – sources
Zelenskyy's third government: who will lose their posts and who may become ministers
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale strike on Vinnytsia: civilian infrastructure hit, eight people injured – photos, video
Russia increases use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – EU's top diplomat Kallas
All News
Latvia
Latvia to supply Ukraine with 42 Patria 6x6 armoured vehicles
Citizens of Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Sweden, US and Japan among prisoners released in Belarus
Latvian parliament urges swift NATO invite for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
18:29
Russians attack center of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast with guided aerial bomb, killing people – photos, video
18:13
EU earmarks €100bn for Ukraine in seven-year budget plan
18:06
Zaporizhzhia companies to produce components for mines
17:56
Foreign ministers of Lublin Triangle support idea of presidential meeting in Kyiv
17:31
Hungary demands EU sanctions against three Ukrainian officials for alleged killing of a Hungarian by military enlistment office staff
17:29
Russia seizes major bread producer company for alleged support of Ukrainian forces
17:14
Large-scale operation against pro-Russian hacker network conducted in Europe
16:06
Updated Defence of Ukraine subject to become mandatory for schoolchildren from 2027 – photos
15:52
Trump's envoy Kellogg pays tribute to children killed in Russia's war
15:11
Ukrainian parliament approves PM Shmyhal's resignation
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: