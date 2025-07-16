Latvian city mayor injured in Russian attack in Ukraine

Egils Helmanis, Mayor of the Latvian city of Ogre, has been injured during his volunteer mission to Ukraine, likely near a frontline area, municipal representative Patriks Grīva has said.

Source: LSM, a Latvian public broadcaster, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Grīva stated that Helmanis brought a ship of volunteer aid to Ukraine, featuring vehicles and other equipment for its defenders.

"Such trips have been a regular part of the mayor’s schedule since 2022, from the very start of the war. Every few months, they donate and deliver a significant number of vehicles – this time, around 20," he said.

No detailed information has been released about the circumstances or the nature of Helmanis’s injuries, but he is reportedly in a stable condition.

"From what we understand, there was a strike last night, and as a result, he was injured," the municipal representative explained.

Grīva said he did not yet know the exact location or further details, as the route for each trip is kept confidential. He added that "every such trip involves danger".

Background:

In August 2024, a British journalist from Reuters was killed in a Russian attack on Kramatorsk and Polish journalist Monika Andruszewska was injured.

Two weeks ago, a Russian strike on Kyiv damaged the consular section of the Polish Embassy, and on the night of 15-16 July, Russian drones struck a facility belonging to a Polish company in Vinnytsia.

