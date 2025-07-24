All Sections
Drone hits base of Norwegian humanitarian organisation in Mykolaiv

Oleh PavliukThursday, 24 July 2025, 17:18
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Norwegian People's Aid

A field base of Norwegian People's Aid – a humanitarian organisation assisting with demining in Ukraine – was hit in Mykolaiv on the night of 23-24 July.

Source: Rune Dale-Andresen, a section manager from the Norwegian People's Aid, in a comment to Norwegian broadcaster NRK, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The premises of the Norwegian humanitarian organisation were damaged during the overnight attack on Mykolaiv, when eight Russian Shahed drones were downed over the oblast, as reported by local authorities.

"We do not yet know whether it was a Russian drone shot down by Ukraine or whether a drone actually struck the field base. We are working to clarify this," said Dale-Andersen.

The Norwegian People's Aid stated that until now, drones had not come this close to their base in Mykolaiv.

"We were lucky. There were no staff members in the camp, and the damage is only material," Dale-Andersen added.

Norwegian People's Aid employs around 400 staff working on demining operations along the line of contact in southern Ukraine.

Background: 

  • Last week, Egils Helmanis, Mayor of the Latvian city of Ogre, was injured in Donetsk Oblast after being caught in a Russian missile strike.
  • Last year, a Swiss volunteer was wounded during Russian shelling on the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

