All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Pentagon chief Hegseth faces reputation crisis after halting aid to Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 3 August 2025, 14:00
Pentagon chief Hegseth faces reputation crisis after halting aid to Ukraine
Pete Hegseth. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s series of blunders sparked internal strife in the Pentagon and triggered concerns among some congressional Republicans over his ability to lead the department.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Current and former employees of the US Department of Defense say the root of Hegseth’s problems lies in his lack of management experience of an organisation as large as the Pentagon.

Advertisement:

As noted, Hegseth had conflicts with high-ranking generals and sacked three senior aides who were highly regarded by the White House.

Some Republican lawmakers worry that Hegseth’s loss of his closest aides has left him particularly ill-equipped to lead the Department of Defense.

"If you just look at the broader turnover and the lack of consistency there in terms of executive management, I think it’s a red flag," said Republican Senator Thom Tillis.

At the same time, according to the publication, there are currently no signs that Hegseth is at risk of losing his position. He enjoys personal support from President Donald Trump, who was especially pleased with the successful US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

At the same time, the publication points to a series of episodes that negatively affected the reputation of the head of the Pentagon.

Among them, in particular, the leak of an intelligence report with preliminary data on the US strike on Iran in June, the scandal with the Signal messenger, the conflict with high-ranking generals, the situation with the termination of aid to Ukraine and the fact that Trump was not informed about it, the obstruction of the promotion of General Douglas Sims, insufficient US military budget.

While some mercilessly criticise Hegseth, there are also Republicans who passionately defend him.

"I think Secretary Hegseth has done a great job. You can see the direction we’re moving. It’s in the right direction. So if he needs a front office filled, he’ll fill it as he needs it," said Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin.

Background: Recently, media reported that Hegseth had been privately discussing the possibility of running for Governor of Tennessee the following year.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkraineaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sanctions captains of Russia's shadow fleet
Zelenskyy appoints Air Force commander after year-long vacancy
Prosecutor general accessed no cases while law limiting anti-corruption agency independence was in effect, its chief says
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
Zelenskyy dismisses Mukachevo District Administration head
All News
USA
UK foreign secretary feels guilty about row between Zelenskyy and Trump
Zelenskyy meets boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk to discuss how to amplify Ukraine's voice in US
US ambassador to NATO : Trump may hamper Russia's ability to finance war
RECENT NEWS
17:10
Zelenskyy: Our goal is full integration of Ukraine's Air Force with NATO forces
16:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sanctions captains of Russia's shadow fleet
15:59
Russian soldiers boasting online about captured position wiped out by Ukrainian intelligence – photos, video
15:31
Zelenskyy appoints Air Force commander after year-long vacancy
14:36
Prosecutor general accessed no cases while law limiting anti-corruption agency independence was in effect, its chief says
14:27
Death toll from Russian strike on Kramatorsk on 31 July rises
14:23
Historic win for Ukraine: Bondarev claims first Formula 4 victory
14:00
Pentagon chief Hegseth faces reputation crisis after halting aid to Ukraine
13:25
Zelenskyy: Agreement reached with Russia on exchange of 1,200 people
12:44
Russian drone attack destroys Lithuanian humanitarian aid warehouse in Kyiv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: