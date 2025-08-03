Pentagon chief Hegseth faces reputation crisis after halting aid to Ukraine

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s series of blunders sparked internal strife in the Pentagon and triggered concerns among some congressional Republicans over his ability to lead the department.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Current and former employees of the US Department of Defense say the root of Hegseth’s problems lies in his lack of management experience of an organisation as large as the Pentagon.

As noted, Hegseth had conflicts with high-ranking generals and sacked three senior aides who were highly regarded by the White House.

Some Republican lawmakers worry that Hegseth’s loss of his closest aides has left him particularly ill-equipped to lead the Department of Defense.

"If you just look at the broader turnover and the lack of consistency there in terms of executive management, I think it’s a red flag," said Republican Senator Thom Tillis.

At the same time, according to the publication, there are currently no signs that Hegseth is at risk of losing his position. He enjoys personal support from President Donald Trump, who was especially pleased with the successful US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

At the same time, the publication points to a series of episodes that negatively affected the reputation of the head of the Pentagon.

Among them, in particular, the leak of an intelligence report with preliminary data on the US strike on Iran in June, the scandal with the Signal messenger, the conflict with high-ranking generals, the situation with the termination of aid to Ukraine and the fact that Trump was not informed about it, the obstruction of the promotion of General Douglas Sims, insufficient US military budget.

While some mercilessly criticise Hegseth, there are also Republicans who passionately defend him.

"I think Secretary Hegseth has done a great job. You can see the direction we’re moving. It’s in the right direction. So if he needs a front office filled, he’ll fill it as he needs it," said Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin.

Background: Recently, media reported that Hegseth had been privately discussing the possibility of running for Governor of Tennessee the following year.

