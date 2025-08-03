Russian soldiers boasting online about captured position wiped out by Ukrainian intelligence – photos, video

Russian soldiers in the village of Zelenyi Hai on 26 July. Photo: DIU

A Russian combat unit that earlier posed for photos at a position in the village of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast has been destroyed by soldiers from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "The occupying army continues its attempts to break through to the border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and to report another 'victory'.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian soldiers at the position previously occupied by Russian troops, taken on 27 July. Photo: DIU

A Russian army combat unit decided to pose for photos in the village of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast and report to their command about a newly 'captured' position on the way to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

However, the invaders entered the area of responsibility of the Brotherhood (Bratstvo – ed.) unit, part of the Tymur special unit of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, so their media 'triumph' was short-lived."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!