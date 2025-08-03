All Sections
Russian soldiers boasting online about captured position wiped out by Ukrainian intelligence – photos, video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 August 2025, 15:59
Russian soldiers boasting online about captured position wiped out by Ukrainian intelligence – photos, video
Russian soldiers in the village of Zelenyi Hai on 26 July. Photo: DIU

A Russian combat unit that earlier posed for photos at a position in the village of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast has been destroyed by soldiers from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "The occupying army continues its attempts to break through to the border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and to report another 'victory'.

Ukrainian soldiers at the position previously occupied by Russian troops, taken on 27 July.
Photo: DIU

A Russian army combat unit decided to pose for photos in the village of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast and report to their command about a newly 'captured' position on the way to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

However, the invaders entered the area of responsibility of the Brotherhood (Bratstvo – ed.) unit, part of the Tymur special unit of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, so their media 'triumph' was short-lived."

