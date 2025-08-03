Ukraine's foreign minister condemns Hamas for inhumane treatment of hostages and comments on Gaza situation

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that Hamas must lay down its arms and immediately release all hostages, while international humanitarian aid must be urgently delivered to the civilian population in Gaza.

Source: Sybiha on X ( Twitter)

Quote: "Hamas' inhuman treatment of the Israeli hostages deserves a very strong condemnation.

Advertisement:

People in Gaza should not remain suffering because of Hamas' heinous crimes. It must lay down its arms and release all hostages immediately.

At the same time, international humanitarian aid must be delivered to civilians in Gaza as soon as possible and in full. A complete ceasefire must remain a top priority."

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!