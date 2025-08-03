Ukraine's foreign minister condemns Hamas for inhumane treatment of hostages and comments on Gaza situation
Sunday, 3 August 2025, 20:02
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that Hamas must lay down its arms and immediately release all hostages, while international humanitarian aid must be urgently delivered to the civilian population in Gaza.
Source: Sybiha on X ( Twitter)
Quote: "Hamas' inhuman treatment of the Israeli hostages deserves a very strong condemnation.
People in Gaza should not remain suffering because of Hamas' heinous crimes. It must lay down its arms and release all hostages immediately.
At the same time, international humanitarian aid must be delivered to civilians in Gaza as soon as possible and in full. A complete ceasefire must remain a top priority."
Background:
- On Saturday, Hamas released a video showing hostage Evyatar David. He appears exhausted as he digs a hole, which he says is meant to be his own grave.
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that the footage of Israeli hostages released by Hamas proves the group should have no role in governing the Palestinian people.
- French President Emmanuel Macron described the footage as unbearable and stated that under any future settlement, Hamas must be disarmed and excluded from any form of political governance.
- This week, France and Germany began airdropping aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip.
- Several Western nations, particularly France and the United Kingdom, have also said they are ready to recognise Palestine as a state.
