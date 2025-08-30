Finland wants to prepare 19th package of sanctions with US and put pressure on Russia with tariffs

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has said that the preparation of the 19th package of European Union sanctions against Russia should be coordinated with the United States.

Source: Valtonen speaking to journalists before an informal meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen on 30 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Finland believes that the EU and the United States should prepare a new package of sanctions against Russia.

"Now we are working on the 19th sanctions package, and I think it would be so important that we could do this in coordination with our transatlantic friends, especially the United States," Valtonen said.

The Finnish foreign minister stressed that the EU and the US "need to add to the pressure we have put on Russia already".

"We need sanctions, but also Finland has been advocating a tariff scheme which would also allow for further pressure on Russia across all product groups," Valtonen said.

Background:

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, explained what exactly could be included in the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

The EU is considering introducing secondary sanctions to prevent third countries from helping Russia circumvent existing restrictions.

This tool – adopted in 2023 but not yet used – would prohibit the export, supply, or transfer of certain goods to third countries believed to be enabling the evasion of EU sanctions.

