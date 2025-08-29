EU chief diplomat: 19th sanctions package against Russia may include energy restrictions

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has stated that the 19th package of sanctions against Russia may include restrictions on energy, financial services and secondary sanctions.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kallas

Details: Kallas stressed that financial and energy sanctions would be the most effective measures against the Kremlin.

Quote: "We are working on the next package, and there are several options on the table. Of course, what will hurt them the most is any sanctions on energy and all the secondary sanctions that Americans have put, for example, but also financial services that really hinder them the access to the capital that they so desperately need."

More details: Kallas specified that the discussions were still ongoing.

"We always put a lot of things on the table and then eventually we have to agree," she said.

"Everybody understands that considering how Putin is mocking the peace efforts, the only thing that works is pressure," Kallas concluded.

Background:

As reported by European Pravda, the EU is considering introducing secondary sanctions to prevent third countries from helping Russia circumvent existing restrictions.

This tool – adopted in 2023 but not yet used – would prohibit the export, supply, or transfer of certain goods to third countries believed to be enabling the evasion of EU sanctions.

Earlier media reports revealed that the EU’s 19th sanctions package against Russia will not include any major new restrictions on the sale of energy resources that finance Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the United States has imposed secondary tariffs on India as punishment for purchasing Russian oil.

