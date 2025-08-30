Russian attack leaves 25,000 consumers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast without power

A total of 25,000 electricity consumers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast have been left without power as a result of a Russian attack.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Repair work has already begun. Five emergency crews are working on it, and engineers promise to complete the repairs over the course of the day."

Fedorov reported earlier that the attack on the oblast had left nine people with minor injuries, 14 with moderate injuries, and one man in a serious condition. One woman had been killed.

Ten people are undergoing examinations in hospital, and six have been admitted for treatment, said Fedorov.

On the night of 29-30 August, Russia struck Ukraine with attack drones and air-, ground-, and sea-launched missiles. Ukraine’s air defence systems intercepted 548 out of 582 Russian aerial targets, although some strikes and falling debris were recorded.

