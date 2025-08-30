All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russian attack leaves 25,000 consumers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast without power

Andrii MuravskyiSaturday, 30 August 2025, 10:57
Russian attack leaves 25,000 consumers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast without power
A fire engine. Photo: State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

A total of 25,000 electricity consumers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast have been left without power as a result of a Russian attack.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Repair work has already begun. Five emergency crews are working on it, and engineers promise to complete the repairs over the course of the day."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Fedorov reported earlier that the attack on the oblast had left nine people with minor injuries, 14 with moderate injuries, and one man in a serious condition. One woman had been killed.
  • Ten people are undergoing examinations in hospital, and six have been admitted for treatment, said Fedorov.
  • On the night of 29-30 August, Russia struck Ukraine with attack drones and air-, ground-, and sea-launched missiles. Ukraine’s air defence systems intercepted 548 out of 582 Russian aerial targets, although some strikes and falling debris were recorded.

 Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhiapower
Advertisement:
Ukrainian MP Parubii killed in Lviv
Moscow uses time allotted for preparation of leaders' meeting to launch strikes – Zelenskyy, photos
EU chief diplomat: Frozen Russian assets cannot be returned to Russia unless reparations are paid
Ukraine hits oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and Samara Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff, photos, videos
Russia is attacking Germany's infrastructure daily and destabilising the country – German chancellor
Russia conducts large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring 22 more – photos, videos
All News
Zaporizhzhia
As many as 28 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, rescue operations completed
Russia conducts large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring 22 more – photos, videos
Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia, causing fire at business premises
RECENT NEWS
13:23
From 12 September Russia prepares "massive wave" of disinformation – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief
13:07
Lithuania also calls for confiscation of frozen Russian assets: legal solutions available
12:43
Estonia insists that Russia's frozen assets be confiscated and transferred to Ukraine
12:29
Ukrainian MP Parubii killed in Lviv
11:43
As many as 28 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, rescue operations completed
11:27
EU foreign ministers discuss pressure on Russia with their counterparts from UK, Iceland and Norway
11:13
Russians scale up use of "stealth cloaks" to attack at night – Deepstate, video
10:57
Russian attack leaves 25,000 consumers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast without power
10:23
Finland wants to prepare 19th package of sanctions with US and put pressure on Russia with tariffs
10:01
Moscow uses time allotted for preparation of leaders' meeting to launch strikes – Zelenskyy, photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: