Russians strike market in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: four injured

The Pokrovske hromada on map. The territories in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Russian forces attacked the Pokrovske hromada in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with an FPV drone on 30 August, injuring several people. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Local authorities reported that the strike had hit a market.

Four people – two men and two women – were injured and received medical assistance.

