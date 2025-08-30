Russians strike market in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: four injured
Saturday, 30 August 2025, 15:31
Russian forces attacked the Pokrovske hromada in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with an FPV drone on 30 August, injuring several people. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: Local authorities reported that the strike had hit a market.
Four people – two men and two women – were injured and received medical assistance.
