Football: Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Sudakov joins Portuguese Benfica

Heorhii Sudakov, midfielder for the Ukrainian national football team and Shakhtar Donetsk, has joined Portuguese club Benfica.

Details: The player is transferring to the club on loan until the end of the 2025/26 season with the deal including a mandatory purchase option. The loan is costing €6.75 million and Sudakov will play wearing the number 10 shirt.

Benfica will be obliged to buy the Ukrainian player for €20.25 million in the summer of 2026. Shakhtar will be entitled to receive 25% of a future transfer fee. However, Benfica may reduce this percentage from 25% to 15% after paying a fixed sum of €6 million.

Background:

Earlier, Sudakov helped Shakhtar defeat Swiss club Servette and qualify for the main stage of UEFA’s Conference League.

This is not the first transfer between the clubs. Shakhtar previously bought Pedrinho from Benfica for €18 million, while Benfica bought Anatolii Trubin for €10 million and David Neres for €15.3 million.

Heorhii Sudakov is a Shakhtar youth academy graduate. The midfielder made his debut for the first team on 24 October 2020 in a match against Ukrainian club Vorskla at the age of 18.

Since then, Sudakov has played 148 matches for Shakhtar in all competitions, scoring 35 goals and providing 26 assists. The 22-year-old midfielder is a two-time Ukrainian champion and two-time Cup winner. In addition, he was recognised as the best player of the Ukrainian Premier League in the 2023/2024 season.

