Football: Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Sudakov joins Portuguese Benfica
Sunday, 31 August 2025, 09:26
Heorhii Sudakov, midfielder for the Ukrainian national football team and Shakhtar Donetsk, has joined Portuguese club Benfica.
Source: Benfica’s press service
Details: The player is transferring to the club on loan until the end of the 2025/26 season with the deal including a mandatory purchase option. The loan is costing €6.75 million and Sudakov will play wearing the number 10 shirt.
Advertisement:
Benfica will be obliged to buy the Ukrainian player for €20.25 million in the summer of 2026. Shakhtar will be entitled to receive 25% of a future transfer fee. However, Benfica may reduce this percentage from 25% to 15% after paying a fixed sum of €6 million.
Background:
- Earlier, Sudakov helped Shakhtar defeat Swiss club Servette and qualify for the main stage of UEFA’s Conference League.
- This is not the first transfer between the clubs. Shakhtar previously bought Pedrinho from Benfica for €18 million, while Benfica bought Anatolii Trubin for €10 million and David Neres for €15.3 million.
- Heorhii Sudakov is a Shakhtar youth academy graduate. The midfielder made his debut for the first team on 24 October 2020 in a match against Ukrainian club Vorskla at the age of 18.
- Since then, Sudakov has played 148 matches for Shakhtar in all competitions, scoring 35 goals and providing 26 assists. The 22-year-old midfielder is a two-time Ukrainian champion and two-time Cup winner. In addition, he was recognised as the best player of the Ukrainian Premier League in the 2023/2024 season.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!