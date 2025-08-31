All Sections
Football: Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Sudakov joins Portuguese Benfica

Andrii MoshkunSunday, 31 August 2025, 09:26
Football: Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Sudakov joins Portuguese Benfica
Heorhii Sudakov. Photo: Shakhtar

Heorhii Sudakov, midfielder for the Ukrainian national football team and Shakhtar Donetsk, has joined Portuguese club Benfica.

Source: Benfica’s press service

Details: The player is transferring to the club on loan until the end of the 2025/26 season with the deal including a mandatory purchase option. The loan is costing €6.75 million and Sudakov will play wearing the number 10 shirt.

Benfica will be obliged to buy the Ukrainian player for €20.25 million in the summer of 2026. Shakhtar will be entitled  to receive 25% of a future transfer fee. However, Benfica may reduce this percentage from 25% to 15% after paying a fixed sum of €6 million.

Background:

  • Earlier, Sudakov helped Shakhtar defeat Swiss club Servette and qualify for the main stage of UEFA’s Conference League.
  • This is not the first transfer between the clubs. Shakhtar previously bought Pedrinho from Benfica for €18 million, while Benfica bought Anatolii Trubin for €10 million and David Neres for €15.3 million.
  • Heorhii Sudakov is a Shakhtar youth academy graduate. The midfielder made his debut for the first team on 24 October 2020 in a match against Ukrainian club Vorskla at the age of 18. 
  • Since then, Sudakov has played 148 matches for Shakhtar in all competitions, scoring 35 goals and providing 26 assists. The 22-year-old midfielder is a two-time Ukrainian champion and two-time Cup winner. In addition, he was recognised as the best player of the Ukrainian Premier League in the 2023/2024 season.

