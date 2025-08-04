Russia loses 1,010 soldiers over past day
Monday, 4 August 2025, 06:42
Russia has lost 1,010 soldiers killed and wounded and 85 vehicles and fuel tankers over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,057,140 (+1,010) military personnel;
- 11,069 (+1) tanks;
- 23,079 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
- 31,053 (+28) artillery systems;
- 1,452 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,203 (+0) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 49,451 (+77) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,553 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 57,244 (+85) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
