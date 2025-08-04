All Sections
Russia loses 1,010 soldiers over past day

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 4 August 2025, 06:42
Russia loses 1,010 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian soldiers with rifles. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,010 soldiers killed and wounded and 85 vehicles and fuel tankers over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,057,140 (+1,010) military personnel;
  • 11,069 (+1) tanks;
  • 23,079 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 31,053 (+28) artillery systems;
  • 1,452 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,203 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 49,451 (+77) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,553 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 57,244 (+85) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

