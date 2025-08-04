Russia loses 1,010 soldiers over past day

Ukrainian soldiers with rifles. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,010 soldiers killed and wounded and 85 vehicles and fuel tankers over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 1,057,140 (+1,010) military personnel;

military personnel; 11,069 (+1) tanks;

tanks; 23,079 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 31,053 (+28) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,452 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,203 (+0) air defence systems;

421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

49,451 (+77) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,553 (+1) cruise missiles;

cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

57,244 (+85) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!