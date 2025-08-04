Russians kill man in Antonivka in Kherson Oblast this morning

One person has been killed in a Russian attack on the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 4 August.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians took the life of a Kherson resident early in the morning.

The enemy shelled Antonivka with artillery at around 06:00, as a result of which a 46-year-old man suffered fatal injuries."

