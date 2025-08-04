All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians kill man in Antonivka in Kherson Oblast this morning

Iryna BalachukMonday, 4 August 2025, 07:18
Russians kill man in Antonivka in Kherson Oblast this morning
Ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

One person has been killed in a Russian attack on the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 4 August.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians took the life of a Kherson resident early in the morning.

Advertisement:

The enemy shelled Antonivka with artillery at around 06:00, as a result of which a 46-year-old man suffered fatal injuries."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kherson Oblastattackcasualties
Advertisement:
Trump says US nuclear submarines are near Russian shores, as he previously stated
Ukraine's foreign minister condemns Hamas for inhumane treatment of hostages and comments on Gaza situation
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sanctions captains of Russia's shadow fleet
Prosecutor general accessed no cases while law limiting anti-corruption agency independence was in effect, its chief says
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
All News
Kherson Oblast
Seven dead and over 20 injured in Russian assaults on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
Russians kill two people in Kherson on morning of 2 August
Russian attacks kill two, injure 16 in Donetsk, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts
RECENT NEWS
10:13
Latvia blocks ten more websites spreading Russian propaganda
09:39
Trump says US nuclear submarines are near Russian shores, as he previously stated
08:30
Battlefield sees over 180 clashes, 49 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:12
Odesa Oblast survives Shahed drone attack: fires break out, electronics market damaged – photos, video
07:48
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: four-month-old baby in critical condition
07:18
Russians kill man in Antonivka in Kherson Oblast this morning
06:42
Russia loses 1,010 soldiers over past day
06:28
Russia under large-scale drone attack: fire at station, train traffic restrictions implemented – videos
04:14
Trump announces possible date of his envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
03:16
Woman injured by Russian drone in Kherson
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: