Exhumations begin in Lviv for Polish soldiers killed at beginning of World War II

In Lviv, a Polish-Ukrainian team has launched search and exhumation works with the aim of reburial of Polish soldiers who died at the beginning of World War II.

Details: The exhumation works began on 4 August on the site of the former cemetery in the Zboishcha (Zboiska) area, with the goal of reburying the remains of Polish soldiers, representing various ethnic groups, who died defending Lviv from Nazi Germany’s forces.

"The works are taking place within the framework of bilateral cooperation aimed at a shared reflection on historical events," the ministry said.

There is currently no functioning cemetery at the burial site. The cemetery existed until the 1960s, and in 1987, it was completely dismantled. After the collapse of the USSR, a symbolic cross was erected on the site.

The exhumation works are expected to continue until approximately 30 August.

In June, the Ministry of Culture reported that Ukraine had granted Poland permission to carry out the exhumation of Polish soldiers killed in 1939 and buried in the territory of the former village of Zboiska, now within the city limits of Lviv.

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski recently said that exhumation works were expected to begin soon in this and another location.

