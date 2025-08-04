All Sections
Ukrainian MP Kuznietsov arrested for corruption with possibility of US$190,000 bail

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 4 August 2025, 15:53
Ukrainian MP Kuznietsov arrested for corruption with possibility of US$190,000 bail
Oleksii Kuznietsov. Photo: Facebook

The High Anti-Corruption Court has placed MP Oleksii Kuznietsov, who was detained by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), in custody for 60 days, with the option of bail.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster; Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court

Quote from the High Anti-Corruption Court: "On Monday 4 August, an investigative judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on a Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the 9th convocation in the form of 60 days of detention. As an alternative, the court set bail at 8,003,004 hryvnias (about US$190,000)."

Details: It is reported that if bail is posted, the suspect will be subject to the following obligations: to appear before the investigator, prosecutor, investigating judge, or court upon request; not to leave the borders Kyiv Oblast without permission from the investigator, prosecutor, or court; to notify the investigator, prosecutor, or court of any change in place of residence and/or employment; to refrain from communicating with individuals specified in the investigating judge’s ruling; to hand over to the relevant state authorities their passport(s) and any other documents granting the right to leave or enter Ukraine; and to wear an electronic monitoring device.

For reference: MP Kuznietsov was among those who on 22 July voted in favour of the controversial bill No. 12414, which included amendments that effectively placed independent anti-corruption bodies under the authority of the Prosecutor General.

Background:

  • On Saturday 2 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, following a briefing from NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, that a member of parliament, as well as heads of district and city administrations and National Guard officers, had been exposed for bribery.
  • NABU and SAPO reported that the bribe involved the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment. The scheme involved signing state contracts with suppliers at knowingly inflated prices.
  • According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, a number of officials were exposed by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) as having been involved in large-scale corruption. Among those officials are Oleksii Kuznietsov, an MP from the Servant of the People party, Serhii Haidai, Head of Mukachevo District State Administration in Zakarpattia Oblast and former head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, and Andrii Yurchenko, Head of Rubizhne City Military Administration in Luhansk Oblast.

