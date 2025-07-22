Ukraine’s Chesno movement has revealed a full list of MPs who, on Tuesday 22 July, endorsed draft law No. 12414, containing modifications intended to deprive the country’s independent anti-corruption authorities of autonomy and bring them under the Prosecutor General's control.

Details: A total of 263 elected representatives cast their votes in favour of the draft law. The Servant of the People faction led the charge with 185 votes, bolstered by strong support from Platform for Life and Peace (18), Dovira (Trust) (17), Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) (15), For the Future (10) and Restoration of Ukraine (9). Additionally, European Solidarity contributed three votes, Holos (Voice) one, and five came from non-factional deputies.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted for draft law No. 12414 at second reading, according to which the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) – which are currently independent – will become dependent on decisions made by the prosecutor general.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk swiftly approved the law.

The heads of anti-corruption agencies NABU and SAPO implored President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reject draft law No. 12414, a move they warn obliterates the independence of these institutions.

The ambassadors of the G7 countries echoed concerns over the SSU’s actions against NABU.

The European Union voiced deep concern over Ukraine’s recent moves against NABU and SAPO.

