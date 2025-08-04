Netherlands to provide Ukraine with missiles and components for Patriot system

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine on 4 August, which includes components and missiles for the Patriot air defence system.

Source: Brekelmans on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Brekelmans stressed that Ukraine "needs more air defence and ammunition now".

Quote: "The Netherlands will deliver a €500 million package of US weapon systems (incl. Patriot parts and missiles). This helps Ukraine to defend itself and the rest of Europe against Russian aggression."

Details: He did not provide any further details, including the exact content or timeline of the military aid.

Background:

Earlier, Brekelmans confirmed his country’s readiness to co-finance the delivery of additional Patriot systems for Ukraine.

Last week, Germany announced it will deliver two Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, following an agreement with the United States under which Berlin will be first in line to receive replacements for the systems it sends.

