Netherlands to provide Ukraine with missiles and components for Patriot system

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 4 August 2025, 19:29
Patriot air defence systems. Photo: Getty Images

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine on 4 August, which includes components and missiles for the Patriot air defence system.

Source: Brekelmans on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Brekelmans stressed that Ukraine "needs more air defence and ammunition now".

Quote: "The Netherlands will deliver a €500 million package of US weapon systems (incl. Patriot parts and missiles). This helps Ukraine to defend itself and the rest of Europe against Russian aggression."

Details: He did not provide any further details, including the exact content or timeline of the military aid.

Background:

