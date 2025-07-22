All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Netherlands ready to make major contribution in arming Ukraine with Patriot systems

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 22 July 2025, 18:18
Netherlands ready to make major contribution in arming Ukraine with Patriot systems
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Netherlands is poised to make a "significant contribution" to the delivery of Patriot systems to Ukraine, with Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans affirming his nation’s readiness to co-finance additional supplies.

Source: Dutch Ministry of Defence following the Contact Group on the Defence of Ukraine (Ramstein format) meeting on Monday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the Ramstein-format gathering, Brekelmans underscored the urgent need to shield Ukraine from Russia’s "relentless campaign of air terror".

Advertisement:

"Russia’s goal is clear: to crush the indomitable spirit of Ukrainians and force them to their knees. We cannot permit this. Thus, we are committed to a substantial boost in Ukraine’s air defence capabilities," he declared with resolve.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence highlighted that the country is engaged in "close and intensive consultations" with the United States and other allies to devise a scheme for supplying American weapons, including Patriot systems, to Ukraine.

"The precise details of the Netherlands’ contribution will be hammered out in the coming days. This will unfold in tight coordination with NATO, the US, and other allies," the agency added.

Background: 

  • German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced at the start of the 29th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format) that Germany and the US have reached an agreement to provide Ukraine with five Patriot systems.
  • Media reports suggest that Germany and the United States are working out final details of a deal to supply Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Netherlandsaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Urgent protests against crackdown on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies held in Kyiv and Lviv – photos, video
Civilian on bicycle shot by Russians in Torske, Ukrainian Armed Forces strike back – video
Head of detectives at Ukraine's Anti‑Corruption Bureau arrested on suspicion of links to Russia
EU is not yet considering suspending funding for Ukraine over actions against NABU and SAPO
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary to head delegation for talks with Russia
Russians enter Pokrovsk – Ukrainska Pravda sources
All News
Netherlands
Netherlands to make significant contribution to supply of Patriot systems to Ukraine – Dutch defence minister
Dutch foreign minister on anniversary of MH17 disaster: Russia's responsibility is beyond dispute
Dutch court sentences Russian spy to three years in prison
RECENT NEWS
20:46
Ukraine's deputy PM for European integration defends controversial crackdown on anti-corruption bodies
20:23
Ukraine's prosecutor general and G7 discuss operation against Russian influence on NABU anti-corruption agency
20:16
Urgent protests against crackdown on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies held in Kyiv and Lviv – photos, video
19:41
European Court of Human Rights dismisses lawsuit pushing UK to look into Russian influence on Brexit
18:46
Ukrainian School of Political Studies expels six MPs following crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
18:18
Netherlands ready to make major contribution in arming Ukraine with Patriot systems
17:59
Civilian on bicycle shot by Russians in Torske, Ukrainian Armed Forces strike back – video
17:50
EU enlargement commissioner slams Ukraine's law eroding autonomy of anti-corruption watchdogs
17:18
Head of detectives at Ukraine's Anti‑Corruption Bureau arrested on suspicion of links to Russia
17:12
EXPLAINERWhy Tusk's position as PM is under threat and who might replace him
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: