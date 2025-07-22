Netherlands ready to make major contribution in arming Ukraine with Patriot systems

The Netherlands is poised to make a "significant contribution" to the delivery of Patriot systems to Ukraine, with Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans affirming his nation’s readiness to co-finance additional supplies.

Source: Dutch Ministry of Defence following the Contact Group on the Defence of Ukraine (Ramstein format) meeting on Monday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the Ramstein-format gathering, Brekelmans underscored the urgent need to shield Ukraine from Russia’s "relentless campaign of air terror".

"Russia’s goal is clear: to crush the indomitable spirit of Ukrainians and force them to their knees. We cannot permit this. Thus, we are committed to a substantial boost in Ukraine’s air defence capabilities," he declared with resolve.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence highlighted that the country is engaged in "close and intensive consultations" with the United States and other allies to devise a scheme for supplying American weapons, including Patriot systems, to Ukraine.

"The precise details of the Netherlands’ contribution will be hammered out in the coming days. This will unfold in tight coordination with NATO, the US, and other allies," the agency added.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced at the start of the 29th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format) that Germany and the US have reached an agreement to provide Ukraine with five Patriot systems.

Media reports suggest that Germany and the United States are working out final details of a deal to supply Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.

