Germany deploys five Eurofighter jets to Poland ahead of military exercises in Belarus

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 04:22
Germany deploys five Eurofighter jets to Poland ahead of military exercises in Belarus
Aircraft. Photo: Getty Images

Germany has sent five Eurofighter jets to Poland four weeks ahead of the beginning of the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises Zapad-2025 (West-2025).

Source: German newspaper Bild

Details: Bild stated that the deployment of the aircraft was scheduled for Tuesday 5 August. The fighters were sent in the run-up to the Zapad-2025 exercises, which are set to begin in September on Belarusian territory.

"This deployment is a clear signal of allied solidarity within NATO and serves as a reliable means of deterrence and protection of our shared airspace," a spokesperson for the German Air Force told Bild.

Quote: "Alongside the fighter jets, around 150 German military personnel have arrived in Poland, including members of the Boelcke squadron, as well as support and security units. Since 21 July, they have been operating as part of the so-called ‘Alert Company', a unit capable of rapidly responding to airspace violations."

Details: The deployed Eurofighters will reinforce airspace protection over Rzeszów in Poland's southeast, which had previously been covered by two German Patriot air defence systems.

Read more: Is Russia preparing for war with NATO? What's behind large-scale military exercises in Belarus

