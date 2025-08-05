All Sections
Russia conducts most intense attack on Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast since full-scale invasion began: one killed, 10 injured, including children

Ivan Diakonov , Iryna BalachukTuesday, 5 August 2025, 08:24
Explosion. Stock photo: Suspilne

One person has been killed and another 10 injured in a nighttime Russian attack on the city of Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Lozova Mayor Serhii Zelenskyi; State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast 

Quote: "Lozova has experienced the most intense attack since the beginning of the [full-scale] war. Critical infrastructure, high-rise buildings and a residential area have been damaged. Sadly, people have been injured, including two children. Rescue workers, medics and emergency services are working at the scene. We are documenting the consequences."

Updated: Later, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast reported that a man had been killed in the attack on Lozova and another 10 people, including two children, had been injured.

Details: As of the morning of 5 August, parts of Lozova were without electricity. The most severe problems were reported in the Avylivka neighbourhood and the Katerynivka district. Municipal services are working to restore the water supply.

In addition, changes are being made to public transport routes due to damage to infrastructure.

"Last night, the Russians conducted real terror against peaceful people who were quietly sleeping," Zelenskyi stressed.

Background: At around 03:00, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian drones were heading towards Lozova. Meanwhile, Zelenskyi addressed residents with a warning about a large-scale Russian attack and urged them to take shelter immediately.

08:24
08:11
07:32
07:16
06:07
05:40
04:22
00:46
23:36
21:59
