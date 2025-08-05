All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Drones attack railway station in Russia's Rostov Oblast: fire breaks out – videos

Ivan Diakonov , Iryna BalachukTuesday, 5 August 2025, 07:16
Drones attack railway station in Russia's Rostov Oblast: fire breaks out – videos
Explosion. Photo: social media

Drones attacked the Tatsinskaya railway station in Russia's Rostov Oblast on the night of 4-5 August. The strike has caused a fire.

Source: Russian Telegram channels; acting Rostov Oblast Governor Yuri Slyusar; Russian Defence Ministry 

Details: Local residents reported that at least 10 explosions had been heard over the towns of Millerovo, Belaya Kalitva and Tatsinskaya in Rostov Oblast.

Advertisement:

The main strike reportedly hit the territory of the Tatsinskaya railway station, where a fire broke out following the drone attack.

Partial power outages were recorded in some parts of Millerovo. The energy company Donenergo explained this as a "technological failure in the network of a neighbouring organisation". It is currently unclear whether the disruptions happened due to the drone attacks.

"A substation caught fire in the hamlet of Verkhnetalovka in the Millerovo district. The blaze, covering an area of 500 sq m, has been extinguished," Slyusar said.

The Russian authorities, as usual, have not disclosed the total number of drones involved in the attack or which facilities were damaged.

Updated: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that their air defences had intercepted and destroyed 24 Ukrainian drones. The statement said that 13 drones had been downed over Bryansk Oblast, seven over Rostov Oblast and two each over Kaluga and Smolensk oblasts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaRusso-Ukrainian wardrones
Advertisement:
correctedTurkish president constantly being invited to Kyiv, but no plans of such visit for now, says Türkiye ambassador
Russians hit railway infrastructure in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, killing worker and injuring four – photos, video
Former Luhansk Oblast head Serhii Haidai remanded in custody and offered bail
Ukrainian MP Oleksii Kuznietsov arrested for corruption, bail set at US$190,000
Ukrainian MP faces arrest and US$720,000 bail for corruption scheme in drone and EW procurement
Trump says US nuclear submarines are near Russian shores, as he previously stated
All News
Russia
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers over past day
Ryazan refinery loses half its capacity after Ukrainian drone attack – Reuters
Russia lifts ban on mid- and short-range missile deployment
RECENT NEWS
10:14
correctedTurkish president constantly being invited to Kyiv, but no plans of such visit for now, says Türkiye ambassador
08:40
Russians hit railway infrastructure in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, killing worker and injuring four – photos, video
08:24
UpdatedRussia conducts most intense attack on Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast since full-scale invasion began: one killed, 10 injured, including children
08:19
Russians conduct 45 attacks on Pokrovsk front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:11
Russia attacks Ukraine with Iskander missile and 46 UAVs, 17 drones and missile hit target
07:54
Finnish and US presidents have phone conversation before Trump's deadline for Putin expires
07:32
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers over past day
07:16
Drones attack railway station in Russia's Rostov Oblast: fire breaks out – videos
06:07
Ryazan refinery loses half its capacity after Ukrainian drone attack – Reuters
05:40
Two residents of Zaporizhzhia district injured in Russian FPV drone attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: