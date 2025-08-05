Drones attack railway station in Russia's Rostov Oblast: fire breaks out – videos

Drones attacked the Tatsinskaya railway station in Russia's Rostov Oblast on the night of 4-5 August. The strike has caused a fire.

Source: Russian Telegram channels; acting Rostov Oblast Governor Yuri Slyusar; Russian Defence Ministry

Details: Local residents reported that at least 10 explosions had been heard over the towns of Millerovo, Belaya Kalitva and Tatsinskaya in Rostov Oblast.

The main strike reportedly hit the territory of the Tatsinskaya railway station, where a fire broke out following the drone attack.

Partial power outages were recorded in some parts of Millerovo. The energy company Donenergo explained this as a "technological failure in the network of a neighbouring organisation". It is currently unclear whether the disruptions happened due to the drone attacks.

"A substation caught fire in the hamlet of Verkhnetalovka in the Millerovo district. The blaze, covering an area of 500 sq m, has been extinguished," Slyusar said.

The Russian authorities, as usual, have not disclosed the total number of drones involved in the attack or which facilities were damaged.

Updated: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that their air defences had intercepted and destroyed 24 Ukrainian drones. The statement said that 13 drones had been downed over Bryansk Oblast, seven over Rostov Oblast and two each over Kaluga and Smolensk oblasts.

