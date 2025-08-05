All Sections
Politico: EU prepares sanctions on China due to its support of Russia's war against Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 5 August 2025, 10:31
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union intends to push for sanctions against China over its support for Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Unnamed EU diplomat in comments to a Politico journalist, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The EU made this move following a July report by Reuters, which revealed that Russia had secretly obtained Chinese engines for drones. 

The engines were reportedly shipped to Russia via front companies under the label of "industrial refrigeration units" to circumvent Western sanctions.

The report raised alarm in Brussels. Fifteen EU member states contacted Beijing about the deliveries, but China either denied involvement or refused to respond.

"The report is accurate and it shows China is escalating its role, both quantitatively and qualitatively," the diplomat said. "It’s fair to say that without Chinese support, the war would look very different right now."

The diplomat noted that the EU was aware of the drone shipments before the media reports surfaced.

"After August, we’ll push for sanctions," the diplomat said, adding that the EU must not underestimate its economic leverage. "We want dialogue, but also action."

Background:

