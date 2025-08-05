All Sections
UK intelligence assesses Russia's losses since full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 5 August 2025, 13:37
Since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia is reported to have lost approximately 1,050,000 troops killed and wounded. 

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 5 August on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The report states that 260,000 Russian soldiers have been killed during the unprovoked war against Ukraine in 2025 alone.

Intelligence analysts noted that monthly Russian casualties have been decreasing since March 2025, with the average daily toll in July reaching 1,072 troops – the lowest level since April 2024, although still high.

The UK intelligence report also highlights that this moderate decline in losses has occurred despite Russia maintaining high-intensity offensive operations along the entire line of contact.

A graph accompanying the report shows that after a sharp drop in casualties in early 2023, annual loss rates began to rise again in 2024 and 2025.

Background:

  • On 11 July, UK intelligence estimated that Russia had lost around 236,000 troops (killed and wounded) in 2025 alone.
  • Earlier in July, the head of Estonia’s military police stated that Russian losses in Ukraine have already surpassed Soviet casualties during the Winter War with Finland.

