Indian components being found in Russian-made Shahed attack drones

Yevheniia HubinaTuesday, 5 August 2025, 14:51
Stock photo: Getty Images

Indian components are being discovered in Russian attack drones, particularly Shahed and Geran UAVs used against Ukrainian frontline forces and civilians.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine 

Details: Yermak emphasised the need to deprive the Russians of the ability to source components from other countries and to stop the killing of Ukrainians. Meanwhile, he added that "the purchase of Russian energy resources is funding the war, which does not contribute to peace".

He also cited an article in the Hindustan Times about Indian components being found in Russian drones. The newspaper said, citing informed sources, that Ukraine has officially raised the issue with both the Indian government and the European Union over the use of electronic parts manufactured or assembled by Indian companies in these drones.

The companies in question are Vishay Intertechnology and Aura Semiconductor. A Ukrainian investigation found that Russia has used electronic components from these firms in the production of the Shahed-136.

The sources added that the companies formally did not violate any Indian laws. India's Ministry of External Affairs stated that the export of dual-use goods from India complies with its international non-proliferation obligations and is based on the country's domestic legal and regulatory framework. The ministry also reported that a relevant inspection is underway.

Background

  • In April 2025, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported that a component of Indian origin had been discovered in Russian weaponry for the first time. It was a clock buffer from Aura Semiconductor.
  • In early July, DIU reported a trend of Russia replacing Western components with Chinese ones in its loitering munitions. It was noted that in May, Geran-2 drones (one of the Russian names for the Shahed) were found to contain 60-65% Chinese electronics, which marked a significant increase in their use.

