Three nations to provide US$500 million for US arms supplies to Ukraine via NATO

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 5 August 2025, 16:12
Three nations to provide US$500 million for US arms supplies to Ukraine via NATO
Stock photo: Getty Images

Sweden, Norway and Denmark will jointly allocate approximately NOK 5 billion (approx. US$486 million) to a NATO initiative to supply American weapons to Ukraine.

Source: a statement by the Norwegian government released on Tuesday 5 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Norway, Sweden and Denmark are joining forces to provide military assistance to Ukraine in order to meet its priority needs for defence equipment – this assistance is being coordinated by NATO.

The assistance will be provided under the new Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, which aims to ensure the rapid delivery of US weapons and equipment to Ukraine. The support will also strengthen Ukraine's air defences, particularly by supplying additional missiles for Patriot air defence systems.

Norway will initially allocate NOK 1.5 billion (US$145 million) to the initiative. Together with Sweden and Denmark, it will fund a package totalling approximately NOK 5 billion.

The statement noted that the Netherlands has funded an aid package of similar value and several more are expected shortly.

These aid packages may include support in the areas of air defence, ammunition and other crucial equipment. Each is expected to be worth around US$500 million, and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe will play a key coordinating role in the formation and implementation of these deliveries, including the repair and modernisation of equipment already transferred.

For security reasons, the exact contents of each package will not be disclosed.

Quote from Norwegian Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik: "This summer, we have witnessed Russia's relentless continuation of its illegal attacks against Ukraine, along the front lines and against civilian targets in cities. With this contribution, we want to facilitate Ukraine's rapid access to the necessary equipment, while strengthening NATO's cooperation on Ukraine's defence and ensuring peace on Ukraine's terms."

Background:

