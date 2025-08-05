NATO secretary general thanks three countries for supporting delivery of US-made arms to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has thanked Denmark, Norway and Sweden for their swift decision to fund a military aid package for Ukraine.

Source: Rutte on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Tuesday 5 August, Sweden, Norway and Denmark announced that they will jointly allocate around NOK 5 billion (about US$487 million) to a NATO initiative aimed at supplying American weapons to Ukraine.

Rutte expressed gratitude for the countries’ prompt actions in financing the aid package.

"This will deliver life-saving equipment & critical supplies to the front-line, strengthening Ukraine’s hand & helping them deter aggression as they pursue lasting peace," he said.

Background:

On 4 August, it became known that the Netherlands prepared an aid package for Ukraine, which includes components and missiles for a Patriot air defence system.

Last week, Germany announced that it will deliver two Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, following an agreement with the United States that guarantees Berlin priority access to replacements for the systems it provides.

