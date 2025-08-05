All Sections
NATO secretary general thanks three countries for supporting delivery of US-made arms to Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 5 August 2025, 17:00
NATO secretary general thanks three countries for supporting delivery of US-made arms to Ukraine
Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has thanked Denmark, Norway and Sweden for their swift decision to fund a military aid package for Ukraine.

Source: Rutte on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Tuesday 5 August, Sweden, Norway and Denmark announced that they will jointly allocate around NOK 5 billion (about US$487 million) to a NATO initiative aimed at supplying American weapons to Ukraine.

Rutte expressed gratitude for the countries’ prompt actions in financing the aid package.

"This will deliver life-saving equipment & critical supplies to the front-line, strengthening Ukraine’s hand & helping them deter aggression as they pursue lasting peace," he said.

Background:

