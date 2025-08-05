All Sections
Zelenskyy orders increase in funding for brigades to purchase drones

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 5 August 2025, 17:25
Zelenskyy orders increase in funding for brigades to purchase drones
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he has ordered an increase in direct funding for brigades to purchase drones.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Second – I gave instructions to significantly increase direct funding for brigades to purchase drones. The funds are available."

Details: Following meetings with military commanders, government officials, and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff, Zelenskyy also pointed out the need to simplify procedures and provide direct funding to units for the purchase of pick-up trucks and drones.

"Our warriors must have a real ability to purchase the specific vehicles they need, in the fastest way possible," he tweeted.

The Ukrainian leader also believes that "the training of our warriors must incorporate more real combat experience from this war". "Preparation at military training centres has indeed become more effective. However, there are still things that need to be implemented. This applies to combat training, as well as psychological and motivational training," he said.

Zelenskyy said that the contract enlistment programme for people aged 18 to 24 should also be expanded. "We discussed several options today, including increasing the age and broadening the circumstances under which this type of contract can be signed. The Ministry of Defence, the General Staff, and the Office team must present the details to the public," he noted.

Background: In late June, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has the potential to produce about 8 million drones of various types annually, but the realisation of this potential is being hampered by a lack of funding.

