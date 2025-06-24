Zelenskyy: Ukraine could produce 8 million drones yearly but lacks funds

Ukraine has the capacity to produce approximately eight million drones of various types annually, but insufficient funding limits this potential.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the Defence Industries Forum in the Netherlands

Details: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s defence production capacity exceeds €35 billion and encompasses nearly 1,000 product types, ranging from artillery systems and armoured combat vehicles to drones and missiles. However, 40% of this potential is underfunded. For example, Ukraine could produce about eight million drones of various types annually, but funding falls short.

He also highlighted that Russia funds its military through oil revenues, support from regimes like Iran and North Korea, as well as corruption schemes in other countries.

Zelenskyy added that solidarity and unity are the best response to Russia’s military machine.

