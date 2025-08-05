Ukraine to resume shipping through canal where dredger exploded

Ukraine will resume shipping through the Bystre canal in Odesa Oblast effective 6 August, allowing the passage of vessels with a draught of up to 4.5 metres.

Source: Ukrainian media outlet AgroWeek

Quote: "The Bystre canal was temporarily closed to shipping after a dredger exploded near the town of Vylkove [Odesa Oblast] on 23 July. Following this, vessels were forced to use an alternative route through the Sulina canal, where fees are significantly higher."

Details: This led to an increase in voyage costs for vessels operating on short routes and complicated the situation in the Danube freight market. Now, shipowners who previously faced restrictions are seeing new opportunities, the outlet notes.

During the closure of the Bystre canal, many shipowners were forced to raise their freight rates to compensate for the additional costs of passing through Sulina. However, the prices demanded by carriers turned out to be unacceptable for cargo shippers.

"After the reopening of the Bystre canal, market participants expect a partial revival of Danube freight flows thanks to more balanced conditions for negotiations between sellers and buyers," AgroWeek writes.

Background:

On the evening of 23 July, a dredger belonging to the Delta Lotsman branch of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority exploded.

The vessel had been in the Bystre estuary carrying out scheduled works with 11 crew members on board. Three employees were killed in the explosion. The maritime approach canal was temporarily closed to vessel traffic.

Earlier, it was also reported that the Ukrainian Navy banned merchant vessels carrying explosive materials from entering Ukrainian ports. Importing companies redirected vessels with ammonium nitrate and ammonia bound for Ukrainian ports to Giurgiuleşti (Moldova) and Galați (Romania).

Last year, Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria launched joint mine clearance operations in the Black Sea to improve shipping safety, particularly for Ukrainian grain exports.

