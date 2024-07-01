All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Türkiye, Bulgaria and Romania start mine clearance operations in Black Sea

Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 1 July 2024, 13:30
Türkiye, Bulgaria and Romania start mine clearance operations in Black Sea
Turkish Navyâs minesweeper ship. Stock photo: Getty Images

Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria commenced joint mine clearance operations in the Black Sea on Monday, 1 July, to improve the safety of shipping, in particular for Ukrainian grain exports.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Istanbul-led initiative is the first major joint action by Black Sea countries since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It aims to clear mines drifting in some areas of the Black Sea resulting from the war.

Advertisement:

Türkiye, Bulgaria and Romania signed an agreement to jointly combat naval mines in the Black Sea on 11 January this year.

The Bulgarian government has stressed that the group's activities will not be directed against any other country, and the Black Sea mine clearance operation is expected to help improve cooperation and good neighbourly relations between the participants.

Russia and Ukraine are key grain producers, and the war has threatened the safe passage of goods.

Advertisement:

Last year, Kyiv initiated its own Black Sea export route following the collapse of the secure corridor agreement supported by Russia, Türkiye, and the United Nations. This move has significantly boosted exports and accelerated Ukraine's economic growth beyond forecasts despite the route remaining risky.

Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry reported last week that since the maritime corridor commenced operations in August 2023, the country has exported 37.4 million tonnes of agricultural products from Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi ports.

Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria are all NATO members. However, their shipping forces are managed outside NATO, in part to avoid escalation with Russia.

Background: 

  • Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Romanian, Bulgarian and Turkish military diving teams have regularly defused mines drifting in their waters.
  • Last October, it was first reported that the three countries were discussing the creation of a joint force to clear the Black Sea of mines.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: TürkiyeRomaniaBlack Sea
Advertisement:

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

Kyiv declares Tuesday, 9 July a day of mourning

All News
Türkiye
Erdoğan likely to meet with Putin in Kazakhstan
Türkiye says Global Peace Summit would be more result-oriented if Russia attended it
Turkish Foreign Ministry supports provision of weapons to Ukraine, but not NATO's "participation" in war
RECENT NEWS
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
01:43
Russian authorities recommend residents of Belgorod take children out of region because of attacks – photos
00:59
White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: