Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging business and infrastructure

The scene of the attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 5-6 August, damaging business premises, a house and infrastructure.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor continued attacking the Nikopol district with drones and artillery. They targeted Nikopol itself as well as the Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas. A house caught fire, which firefighters extinguished. Business premises and infrastructure were also damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Russians used drones to attack the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district. A fire broke out there as well, which has since been put out. Infrastructure was damaged.

No casualties have been reported.

