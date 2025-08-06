All Sections
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging business and infrastructure

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 6 August 2025, 07:47
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging business and infrastructure
The scene of the attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 5-6 August, damaging business premises, a house and infrastructure.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor continued attacking the Nikopol district with drones and artillery. They targeted Nikopol itself as well as the Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas. A house caught fire, which firefighters extinguished. Business premises and infrastructure were also damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Russians used drones to attack the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district. A fire broke out there as well, which has since been put out. Infrastructure was damaged.

No casualties have been reported.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian attacks on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure four civilians
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: four-month-old baby in critical condition
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: people injured, buildings destroyed and infrastructure damaged – photos
