Drones attack Russia's Bryansk, home to oil depot: over 10 explosions reported – video

Drones attacked the Russian city of Bryansk, where a major oil depot is located, on the morning of Wednesday 6 August. Locals reported numerous explosions in the sky and active air defence efforts.

Source: Telegram channel Shot; Exilenova+, a local Russian page on X (Twitter); Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz

Details: Eyewitnesses reported that unidentified drones attacked Bryansk around 05:00 local time, with more than 10 loud explosions recorded. Several drones were supposedly shot down.

Residents also said they saw thick black smoke rising from the site where drone debris had fallen in one of the city’s districts.

The Exilenova+ page reported that the drones targeted the area of the oil depot, although this has not been confirmed by Russian authorities.

Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz only claimed that air defences had destroyed 16 fixed-wing UAVs over the oblast overnight.

Quote from Bogomaz: "There were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are working at the scene."

More details: The region is known to host the Bryansk oil distribution point of the Druzhba pipeline, which receives, stores, distributes and loads diesel fuel into tank trucks and railway wagons. The facility is actively used to supply Russia’s armed forces.

Background: In December 2024, Ukrainian defence forces together with intelligence carried out a drone strike on an oil depot in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, reportedly hitting the facility and causing a fire.

